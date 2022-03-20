ED EYES DIASPORA CASH

IN light of a huge appetite by the Zimbabwe Diaspora community to invest in the country given the array of skills they have acquired abroad, President Mnangagwa has directed relevant ministries to set up a working committee on diaspora affairs.

The committee, President Mnangagwa said, will redress deficiencies in the current set-up that have resulted in the vital diaspora community being left behind, even though it is equipped with relevant skills that can aid the country’s development, towards Vision 2030, to become an upper middle-class economy.

“I am directing that a working committee on diaspora affairs, led by relevant ministers is formed without delay,” said President Mnangagwa.

He directed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade should chair the committee, deputised by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, with the ministries of Home Affairs, Industry and Trade and that responsible for Lands and Agriculture also taking part in the working committee which will report to Cabinet.

“Other ministries can be co-opted as and when issues relevant to their portfolios emerge. This directive is consistent with our whole-of-government approach which daily guides us,” said the President.

In his weekly column, the President, who was recently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he interacted with Zimbabweans domiciled in that country, said there are a lot of inadequacies in the current approach.

“In my recent interaction with the Zimbabwean diaspora community in United Arab Emirates, it became starkly clear to me that our systems in Government are still to come to terms with this phenomenon.

“While we claim to have a diaspora policy, it woefully lacks a strategy and mechanisms for seamless interaction with this large and critical body of Zimbabweans abroad. Often, we have come short, including in providing such basic consular services like birth certificates and travel documents,” he said.

With the emergency of e-passports and an online portal for dealing with and meeting the daily needs of citizens in the diaspora, the President said there is scope for holistic change.

“Wherever they are, whatever reasons took them there, they remain our citizens, equal to, and just as important and as deserving as their counterparts here at home.”

He said the conflict situation in Eastern Europe revealed serious shortcomings both on the part of Government and that of Zimbabweans living abroad. A gap in tracking Zimbabweans based abroad was revealed, notwithstanding that eventually the Government was able to evacuate all its citizens.

“The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange must make this possible, with Government going all out to provide and publicise friendly instruments for diaspora participation.

“The yield for such a bond should be attractive enough and in foreign currency. In equal and urgent measure, our Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency, Zida, must step up its activities to target Zimbabweans abroad who may want to set up shop back home.

“These must be facilitated in all ways possible, including by availing industrial stands or factory shells built to purpose for free, or on concessional rates. After all, more jobs will be created and greater value created in our economy.”

He said in his interactions with the diaspora, one of their biggest expectation was access to land. He said his Government, that recently carried out a land audit will find ways of fitting them in, however, always alive to the fact that land is finite.

“In my response to them on this very pressing matter, I have tempered them on two counts. First, that land is finite and thus will not grow to match the ever growing demand. While the land audit has revealed availability of more land for allocation and reallocation, clearly not every Zimbabwean will access land.

“Second, I have warned them that there will not be any special treatment of Zimbabweans in the diaspora when it comes to agricultural land. Those in need of agricultural land will have to join the queue like the rest of Zimbabweans,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President however, said in respect of industrial stands for setting up shop, Government is ready to show preferences to those in the diaspora.

“Be that as it may, we face an ever-growing land hunger in the country.

This places a huge responsibility on those enjoying access to land already. They must work the land to make it productive. Should they fail to do so, or utilise it fully, Government will intervene to repossess and reallocate to those willing to work the land fully and productively. I am aware that the responsible ministry is amenable to partnerships on agricultural land. Herald