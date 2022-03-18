CROC SURVIVOR : I NEED HELP

A Kariba man who survived a crocodile attack has been discharged from hospital and is now appealing for a wheelchair and financial assistance.
Alexander Chimedza can no longer move or do anything on his
own after a vicious attack by four crocodiles in the Nyamhunga sewer ponds
early this year.
He has had to undergo four surgeries after suffering broken
bones, a torn Achilles tendon and dislocated shoulder bone among others.
“I was discharged from hospital after getting specialist
care at Mutenderi Hospital in Zambia,” said Mr Chimedza.
“My right hand was severely damaged that I cannot do much
with it. The same goes for my right leg where a crocodile teared my Achilles
tendon. It was reconstructed but they said I should not move the leg to allow
it to heal.”
He bears several scars and deformities on his right hand
and leg which were mostly targeted in the attack.
Unable to move on his own, Mr Chimedza now relies on his
wife and a neighbour for everything.
He feels that a wheelchair would help relieve some of the
pressure from his wife, Ms Primrose Madufu.
“I cannot work and fend for my family as I used to. I rely
on well-wishers for survival now. I feel that a wheelchair will go a long way
to ensure that I don’t rely on my wife for everything,” he said.
Mr Chimedza is due for review this Thursday to see how much
he has recovered and what else needs to be done.
Ms Madufu said her husband needs round the clock attention
which makes it difficult for her to leave him even to buy groceries.
“I assist him to bath, move, eat and even relieve himself.
This means that I cannot leave the house for long,” she said. Herald
