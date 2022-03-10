COVID-19 KILLS SEVEN IN ZIM

SEVEN people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 706 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 241 049 cases, 5 049 deaths and 229 914 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 96 percent and active cases go up to 5 728.

143 of the new cases reported yesterday were from outbreaks detected from schools in Masvingo (44), Mashonaland West (42), Mashonaland East (31), Manicaland (17) and Mashonaland Central (9)).

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 382 497 people having received their first dose, 3 414 630 receiving their second dose while 149 819 received their third dose.

A total of 4 807 received their first jab yesterday, 3 246 received their second jab while 5 495 received their third jab.

As of March 9, 2022, at 3 PM there were 60 people that were hospitalized with eight new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 50 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Four people were asymptomatic while six people had severe symptoms.

Mashonaland East recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Mashonaland West with 138 cases. Manicaland recorded 98 new cases followed by Masvingo with 93 new cases.

Matabeleland North recorded 69 new cases while Masvingo Matabeleland South recorded 30 new cases. Midlands recorded 33 new cases while Harare recorded 26 new cases.

Mashonaland Central recorded 33 new cases.

Bulawayo recorded the least number of cases which is 5. Chronicle