COPS SLAM CHAMISA'S PARTY : THEY ARE BEING CONFRONTATIONAL

Hosting “car” rallies remains banned and there will be no compromise to the security and safety of the public at the expense of political gatherings ahead of this month’s by-elections, police said in a statement last night.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was responding to a slew
of allegations by political players who felt hard done by decisions of the law
enforcers to deny the hosting of some party-political gatherings citing
security concerns.
In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner
Paul Nyathi, gave details on procedures to be followed and singled out the
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) for misdemeanours.
“It is the responsibility of a convener to notify the local
regulating authority who is the officer commanding a police district, of the
intention to hold a rally in line with provisions of the Maintenance of Peace
and Order Act (MOPA), Chapter 11:23.
“It is not just a case of notification, the convener has a
responsibility to discuss and agree on the security and safety measures to be
availed at the rally for the benefit of the public and the community in
general,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
He said it was sad and a cause for concern that some
political parties were being confrontational when notifying authorities on
their intended rallies.
Asst Comm Nyathi said police were concerned with the fact
that some rally conveners and their legal advisors were communicating wrong
information to their supporters and using social media to communicate details
with the police without exhausting all the legal remedies provided for under
the MOPA Chapter 11:23.
He said:“CCC’s Marondera rally, it is clear that the
convener had not complied with relevant provisions of MOPA and was duly advised
by the regulating authority. However, the convener and their lawyers insisted
that the rally will go ahead while at the same time a court process was in
motion at the High Court and subsequently at the local magistrate court after
Justice Mungwari had ruled that the CCC convener had to exhaust all the
domestic legal remedies provided under MOPA before holding a rally. This is on
record.”
Asst Comm Nyathi said CCC had already mobilised its
supporters to gather without sanctioning and conclusion of the court
proceedings.
“The police have a constitutional responsibility to ensure
that all the country’s laws are observed and complied with. In this case the
rally could not be sanctioned without the due processes being followed.
“It is sad that some political parties are resorting to
acts which clearly show that they are not observing the law and are acting as a
law unto themselves.”
Asst Comm Nyathi said the, “Police will not compromise on
security and safety of the public and expect political party conveners to lead
by example and avoid misleading the public.
“In the same vein, police reiterate that anyone holding or
hosting car rallies will be arrested without fear or favour.”
He said that recently 26 suspects were arrested in Harare
and Masvingo for holding car rallies while in the process they were blocking
traffic, interfering with the smooth movement of the traffic and chanting
slogans which include obscene language.
Asst Comm Nyathi said they will shame and name politicians
who are clearly contravening the law, warning parties against disrespecting the
police, acting as if there are no laws to be observed in the country or untouchable
institutions and entities.
He said, “Police are ready to ensure that the forthcoming
bye-elections are held in a peaceful environment. Therefore, any form of
lawlessness by individuals, groups or political parties will not be tolerated.
The law will be applied without fear or favour.”
Police will only sanction rallies that comply with the
country’s laws and political should not misrepresent facts to their supporters
to whip emotions. Herald
