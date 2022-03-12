skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 12 March 2022
COPS AT RUDHAKA AS CHAMISA RALLY IS BANNED
Saturday, March 12, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MAN STUMBLES ON WIFE HAVING SEX IN A CAR, GOES BERSERK
Residents in Maphisa were on Tuesday last week treated to free and unrehearsed reality street theatre when a jilted man busted his wife in t...
AKAMBOZVARA, ANE MASTITCH : ZIMCARE HEAD ATTACKS CATHOLIC NUN
Ratidzo Zimcare head, Everjoice Runesu who is in the eye of a storm after opening an unapproved boarding facility for mentally challenged ch...
ZUMA BACKS PUTIN
THE HOUSE AN EX TRANSPORT OPERATOR BUILT ON HIS FARM
A FORMER transport operator has built a house which looks like a bus at his farm in Mvurwi. Norman Muchineripi Mutsigwa, 73, who abandoned...
DON'T PANIC OVER KHUPE : CHAMISA TELLS SUPPORTERS
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday said his party supporters must not panic over reports that th...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment