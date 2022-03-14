COPPER THIEF ELECTROCUTED, REMAINS FOUND THREE WEEKS LATER

Remains of a 50-year-old man believed to be a copper cable thief were recovered in Chegutu after he was electrocuted about three weeks ago while vandalising Zesa Holdings equipment with his accomplices.

Norman Ngarande’s remains were found at Exwick Farm Plot 43 in Chegutu with some of the body parts which include a skull and some bones missing.

The body parts are suspected to have been eaten by dogs.

Two of his accomplices, Prince Amidu of house number P71 Pfupajena in Chegutu and Sunny Mupande (32) of Exwick Farm Plot 7 in Chegutu who were last seen with him have since been arrested.

When he went missing, Ngarande’s relatives are reported to have not searched for him since he was also involved in illegal gold mining activities.

Police said they thought he had gone to search for gold ore at some mine shafts at Gadzema Mine.

Investigations revealed that on March 12, officials from Zesa Loss Control Unit received a report that there were some human bones scattered at the plot and they informed the police.

The following day, police went to the scene with the officials and discovered that a 50Kva Zesa cable had once been vandalized on October 6, 2019 and a report was made Chegutu Police (CR 96/10/19).

It was discovered that some cable thieves had dug around the poles and cut 12 metres of 25mm of copper earth wire.

They went on to cut a wooden pole and a stay wire slacked and got into contact with live a conductor and Ngarande was electrocuted. Herald