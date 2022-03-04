COMMAND CLEAN UPS ON THE WAY : ED



PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday hinted that his Government would implement a compulsory National Clean Up Day as he rallied the business community to set aside two hours during the first Friday of each month to clean their surroundings.

Following the inception of the National Clean-Up, which takes place on the first Friday of every month in 2018, the President has been spearheading the campaign to make communities cleaner.

After leading in the National Clean Up programme in Chegutu’s Kaguvi High-Density Suburb ward, the President told thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Pfupajena Stadium in Chegutu during a Zanu-PF Star Rally that charity begins at home and homes should always be kept clean.

The President, who was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, Government officials and senior party officials, was received by residents of the town who lined the streets to see him lead in sweeping the road.

Before the clean up, the President planted a Kigelia African Sausage Tree (Mvee) for posterity at Chegutu Municipality’s Community Development Centre in the same ward.

“We made it clear to the business world that they should set aside two hours of every first Friday of the month to clean their environment.

“Some are heeding the call while others have decided to ignore it. There shall be a time when this will be mandatory,” he said.

Earlier during the clean-up, President Mnangagwa lauded Ward 9 residents for heeding the call and joining the rest of the nation in cleaning the environment.

“I am happy that you have heeded the call and this shows that you want your area to be clean and smart. Your Minister of State told me that Chegutu is one of the towns in the province that is smart. I want you to also clean your households too.”

Turning to councils’ services, President Mnangagwa said residents were supposed to receive good services as councils collect revenue monthly.

“When the Second Republic came into office, we introduced Devolution Funds so that councils address challenges that you face as residents.

“We have been disbursing funds yearly and this year, the central government is disbursing $42,3 billion towards Devolution.

“Funds are being disbursed to councils that are channelling them towards various projects including cleaning the environment.

“However, I have noticed that urban councils including Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Gweru, Chinhoyi, and others, are deteriorating because of poor council leadership,” he said.

In her remarks, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution and Zanu-PF provincial chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said a delegation from Namibia’s Kavango Region, which is running a twinning project with the province had joined President Mnangagwa in the Clean-up campaign.

She said President’s leadership role in the clean-up campaign would help the town deal with water-borne diseases that have hit the town before encouraging the province to be wary of Covid-19.

Acting Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Sekai Nzenza said people should always take a leaf from the national anthem that speaks into the protection of our environment. Herald