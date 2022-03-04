COMMAND CLEAN UPS ON THE WAY : ED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday hinted that his Government would implement a compulsory National Clean Up Day as he rallied the business community to set aside two hours during the first Friday of each month to clean their surroundings.
Following the inception of the National Clean-Up, which
takes place on the first Friday of every month in 2018, the President has been
spearheading the campaign to make communities cleaner.
After leading in the National Clean Up programme in
Chegutu’s Kaguvi High-Density Suburb ward, the President told thousands of
Zanu-PF supporters at Pfupajena Stadium in Chegutu during a Zanu-PF Star Rally
that charity begins at home and homes should always be kept clean.
The President, who was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers,
Government officials and senior party officials, was received by residents of
the town who lined the streets to see him lead in sweeping the road.
Before the clean up, the President planted a Kigelia
African Sausage Tree (Mvee) for posterity at Chegutu Municipality’s Community
Development Centre in the same ward.
“We made it clear to the business world that they should
set aside two hours of every first Friday of the month to clean their
environment.
“Some are heeding the call while others have decided to
ignore it. There shall be a time when this will be mandatory,” he said.
Earlier during the clean-up, President Mnangagwa lauded
Ward 9 residents for heeding the call and joining the rest of the nation in
cleaning the environment.
“I am happy that you have heeded the call and this shows
that you want your area to be clean and smart. Your Minister of State told me
that Chegutu is one of the towns in the province that is smart. I want you to
also clean your households too.”
Turning to councils’ services, President Mnangagwa said
residents were supposed to receive good services as councils collect revenue
monthly.
“When the Second Republic came into office, we introduced
Devolution Funds so that councils address challenges that you face as
residents.
“We have been disbursing funds yearly and this year, the
central government is disbursing $42,3 billion towards Devolution.
“Funds are being disbursed to councils that are channelling
them towards various projects including cleaning the environment.
“However, I have noticed that urban councils including
Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Gweru, Chinhoyi, and others, are deteriorating
because of poor council leadership,” he said.
In her remarks, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs
and Devolution and Zanu-PF provincial chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said a
delegation from Namibia’s Kavango Region, which is running a twinning project
with the province had joined President Mnangagwa in the Clean-up campaign.
She said President’s leadership role in the clean-up
campaign would help the town deal with water-borne diseases that have hit the
town before encouraging the province to be wary of Covid-19.
Acting Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality
Industry Minister, Sekai Nzenza said people should always take a leaf from the
national anthem that speaks into the protection of our environment. Herald
