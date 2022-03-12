CHAMISA UNDER SIEGE

The Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was yesterday denied yet another opportunity to hold a major campaign rally after police barricaded Marondera’s Rudhaka Stadium and chased away hundreds of people trooping in for the event.
Police on Friday said they were banning Chamisa’s rally
because CCC indicated that they wanted to hold a “car rally” before the main
event.
CCC successfully challenged the ban at the High Court,
which ordered them to return to the police so that a common position could be
found for the campaign to go ahead, but the law enforcement agency did not
budge.
There were dramatic scenes after thousands of expectant CCC
supporters thronged the stadium as early as 9am only to find the venue cordoned
off by armed riot police.
Riot police had arrived at the stadium early morning and
formed a human wall, blocking all entrances before ordering CCC supporters, who
had camped inside the stadium to leave.
They were armed with all sorts of weapons including batons,
tear gas canisters, truncheons and guns.
But their presence did not deter the jubilant supporters as
the crowds swelled at an open space outside the stadium.
In response, more riot police trucks arrived at the venue
as the situation got tense.
After it became clear that the rally was not going ahead
late in the afternoon, Chamisa said he had no option but to give a five minute
address through a makeshift PA system and allow his supporters to disperse to
save them from harm because of the volatile situation.
“We went to Marondera (magistrates) court to seek
permission to proceed with the rally and they said it was not possible,” he
told the agitated supporters.
“I then asked them to give me a chance to speak to you. I
don’t blame the police, I blame the one behind them.
“We are known for peace. We need peace to prevail. I do not
want any blood to be shed here.
“That is not the politics we want.”
There was pandemonium after Chamisa arrived at Ruhaka
Stadium with jubilant supporters trailing his convoy.
The firebrand politician then engaged top police officers
present to inquire why they had blocked his rally, but they refused to sanction
it.
CCC top officials incluing Amos Chibaya and Happymore
Chidziva had also tried to engage the police, but their efforts hit a brick wall
and they were told to disperse the crowds.
CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba said the ban on
their scheduled rally was a ploy to intimidate opposition supporters and an
election rigging strategy.
“Zanu PF has two strategies; to instil fear and manipulate
election results.
“We have freedom of assembly according to the constitution,
unless they are saying the constitution has been suspended,” said Siziba.
CCC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said there was selective
application of the law in the country.
“Zanu PF held its car rally in Marondera on Friday,” Mahere
said.
“They did it without any incident and hindrance. They
blocked traffic and nothing happened.
“We want to hold our rally and they are blocking it.”
Police have also banned Chamisa’s rally in Binga that was
set for March 15, saying President Emmerson Mnangagwa would be in Hwange two
days later.
Yesterday’s Marondera incident came two weeks after Chamisa
was prevented from addressing another campaign rally in Gokwe in the Midlands.
Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment