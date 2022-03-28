CHAMISA, MWONZORA SEEK DIALOGUE WITH ZANU PF

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and his political nemesis Mr Douglas Mwonzora (MDC-T), have both pleaded with the ruling Zanu-PF for dialogue, just a day after the Saturday by-elections.
The double plea came when the two were separately
addressing the media in Harare yesterday, after Zanu-PF made electoral gains in
the opposition urban strongholds as it wrestled two seats from them to add to
the seven it retained.
Chamisa who in the past has shunned dialogue and insisted
he alone had the answer to Zimbabwe’s challenges, made an about-turn and
acknowledged that the ruling “Zanu-PF is one of the key players from a
historical perspective and also from a political reality”.
On the other hand, Mr Mwonzora said it was now time for
dialogue to be a priority.
In 2018 after the general elections, President Mnangagwa
set up the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), a platform for political dialogue
among the 2018 Presidential election candidates.
Chamisa called for political dialogue as it was the only
practical way.
“We need to have a political dialogue in the country. There
are key parties that have a majority show and you know that Zanu PF is one of
the key players from a historical perspective and also from political reality.
“We are the only other party that is big enough to have
that conversation and have a serious course of action for the nation.”
Chamisa said there is need for a dialogue and a pre and
post-election pact where leaders will agree on what is going to happen to those
who are going to win and those going to lose.
Mr Mwonzora also said the MDC-T is committed to dialogue
saying they will “continue to push for dialogue with vigour.” Herald
