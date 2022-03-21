CHAMISA : I WILL RETURN MINE TO MAWERE



CCC president Nelson Chamisa has attacked Shabani Mashava Mines (SMM) administrator Arafas Gwaradzimba for running down the country’s sole asbestos producer.

Chamisa promised to return the mine to the original owner when his Government gets into power.

SMM was taken away from Mutumwa Mawere under murky circumstances and Gwaradzimba was appointed administrator by then Minister Patrick Chinamasa.

Then company went down until it closed, leaving thousands of workers destitute and out of jobs.

Speaking at a rally in Masvingo, Chamisa said his Government was going to respect property rights.

He castigated Mnangagwa for making promises that he has failed to fulfill. He said that Mnangagwa promised to revive CSC and SMM but it’s just 12 months before the next elections and nothing has happened.

“It therefore surprises me that my brother Mnangagwa wants to remain in power till 2030; doing what?” asked Chamisa. Masvingo Mirror