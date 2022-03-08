CHAMISA COUNCILLOR'S HOUSE TORCHED

SUSPECTED Zanu PF supporters on Saturday burnt Bindura ward 8 councillor Oswell Shambare’s house shortly after he had hosted an opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) meeting at his home.
CCC welfare secretary Maureen Kademaunga confirmed the incident.
“I am travelling to Bindura and will be able to disclose
more information tomorrow (today),” Kademaunga said.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
he was yet to receive a report from Bindura.
Efforts to get a comment from the Zanu PF party
spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa were fruitless.
The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum said Shambare was being
punished for hosting a party meeting at his homestead.
“Suspected Zanu PF supporters on Saturday night torched
Bindura ward 18 councillor Shambare’s house. Shambare had hosted a CCC youth
meeting during the day,” the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum said.
In a recent statement, Amnesty International deputy
director for southern Africa Muleya Mwananyanda urged the government to bring
all perpetrators of politically-motivated violence to book.
Cases of political violence are on the rise as the country
heads to the March 26 by-elections. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment