CHAMISA COUNCILLOR'S HOUSE TORCHED

SUSPECTED Zanu PF supporters on Saturday burnt Bindura ward 8 councillor Oswell Shambare’s house shortly after he had hosted an opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) meeting at his home.

CCC welfare secretary Maureen Kademaunga confirmed the incident.

“I am travelling to Bindura and will be able to disclose more information tomorrow (today),” Kademaunga said.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to receive a report from Bindura.

Efforts to get a comment from the Zanu PF party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa were fruitless.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum said Shambare was being punished for hosting a party meeting at his homestead.

In a recent statement, Amnesty International deputy director for southern Africa Muleya Mwananyanda urged the government to bring all perpetrators of politically-motivated violence to book.

Cases of political violence are on the rise as the country heads to the March 26 by-elections. Newsday