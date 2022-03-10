CHAMISA CANDIDATE BUILDS ON WETLAND, FINED

Citizens Coalition for Change Ward 41 in Harare candidate Ms Kudzai Kadzombe has been fined $50 000 by the Environmental Management Agency for constructing her controversial 4 000 square metre Marlborough residential stand on a wetland.
Ironically, Ms Kadzombe was the chairperson of the Harare
City Council’s Environmental Management Committee before being recalled last
year by the Movement of Democratic Change-T. She confirmed having been fined a
month ago.
She was fined barely days after The Herald had
exposed allegations that she grabbed the 4 000 square metre stand for personal
use without following down laid procedures, a claim she disputes saying it was
rightfully given to her by the council. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment