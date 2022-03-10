CHAMISA CANDIDATE BUILDS ON WETLAND, FINED

Citizens Coalition for Change Ward 41 in Harare candidate Ms Kudzai Kadzombe has been fined $50 000 by the Environmental Management Agency for constructing her controversial 4 000 square metre Marlborough residential stand on a wetland.

Ironically, Ms Kadzombe was the chairperson of the Harare City Council’s Environmental Management Committee before being recalled last year by the Movement of Democratic Change-T. She confirmed having been fined a month ago.

She was fined barely days after The Herald had exposed allegations that she grabbed the 4 000 square metre stand for personal use without following down laid procedures, a claim she disputes saying it was rightfully given to her by the council. Herald