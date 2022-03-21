CHAMISA BARS STATE MEDIA FROM RALLY



The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) yesterday barred State media journalists from covering its rally in Masvingo city amid reports of intra-party violence by drunk youths.

The Masvingo High Court had allowed CCC to hold its Masvingo provincial star rally at Rujeko Open Grounds after police had initially refused to sanction the event on the basis that the ruling Zanu PF had similar events near the CCC’s proposed site.

True to concerns earlier raised by police, there were incidents of violence involving party youths who appeared to be high on drugs and alcohol.

Police boss, Simangaliso Dube, had denied the request to host a rally on the basis that Zanu PF was hosting two similar rallies in the district.

However, High Court judge, Justice Sunsley Zisengwe, issued an interim order granting permission to the party to go ahead with their rally.

In the order, Justice Zisengwe directed the police not to interfere with the rally proceedings.

“Respondents and all those acting through them be and are hereby interdicted from interfering with or cancelling applicants by-election campaign launch at Rujeko A open Grounds on the 20th of March 2022 between 1000hrs and 1600hrs,” reads the interim relief order.

CCC Masvingo district chairperson, Martin Mureri could not be reached to comment on the violent skirmishes.

Witnesses said the violent youths disrupted the event before it proceeded. Herald