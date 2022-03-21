CHAMISA BARS STATE MEDIA FROM RALLY

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) yesterday barred State media journalists from covering its rally in Masvingo city amid reports of intra-party violence by drunk youths.
The Masvingo High Court had allowed CCC to hold its
Masvingo provincial star rally at Rujeko Open Grounds after police had
initially refused to sanction the event on the basis that the ruling Zanu PF
had similar events near the CCC’s proposed site.
True to concerns earlier raised by police, there were
incidents of violence involving party youths who appeared to be high on drugs
and alcohol.
Police boss, Simangaliso Dube, had denied the request to
host a rally on the basis that Zanu PF was hosting two similar rallies in the
district.
However, High Court judge, Justice Sunsley Zisengwe, issued
an interim order granting permission to the party to go ahead with their rally.
In the order, Justice Zisengwe directed the police not to
interfere with the rally proceedings.
“Respondents and all those acting through them be and are
hereby interdicted from interfering with or cancelling applicants by-election
campaign launch at Rujeko A open Grounds on the 20th of March 2022 between
1000hrs and 1600hrs,” reads the interim relief order.
CCC Masvingo district chairperson, Martin Mureri could not
be reached to comment on the violent skirmishes.
Witnesses said the violent youths disrupted the event
before it proceeded. Herald
