CATTLE RUSTLING COPS ARRESTED

GOVERNMENT has launched a crackdown on police officers linked to organised cattle rustling syndicates that operate along the Zimbabwe-Botswana border leading to the arrest of some suspects and their subsequent dismissal.
A number of officers have also been redeployed pending
investigations. Theft of livestock, which is a growing challenge for people
along the Zimbabwe-Botswana border, prompted President Mnangagwa to set up an
inter-ministerial committee to tackle rampant cross-border cattle rustling.
The move was in response to concerns raised during the
recent third session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) in
Victoria Falls. The committee was given up to April 30, 2022, to contain the
situation.
President Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart, President
Mokgweetsi Masisi, last month oversaw the signing of several memoranda of
understanding (MoUs) covering various sectors during the third session of the
BNC.
Zimbabwe and Botswana agreed to expediate the establishment
of base camps along the Mlambaphele border which they said should be fully
resourced and be in sync with the ones established on Botswana side.
The inter-ministerial committee comprising Ministers
Kazembe Kazembe (Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage), Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri
(Defence and War Veterans Affairs), July Moyo (Local Government and Public
Works) and Mangaliso Ndlovu (Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry),
Professor Mthuli Ncube (Finance and Economic Development) and Dr Anxious Masuka
(Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development), recently visited
Mlambaphele Border Post in Gwanda District in Matabeleland South to interface
with the affected communities.
The province continues to record high cases of stock theft
with areas like Tshanyaugwe Nhwali, Mlambaphele, Guyu, Manama, Mankonkoni
Rustlers Gorge and Ngoma being identified among the hotspots.
In an interview yesterday, Minister Kazembe, who chairs the
committee, said the crackdown on police linked to cattle rustling followed
concerns raised by the affected communities.
“What we can promise the affected communities is that
Government is definitely doing something to curb the scourge. As I speak, some
of the police officers involved or linked to the cattle rustling have been
shown the door while others have been transferred to other stations,” he said.
“Some of them have since been arrested and investigations
are still going on. Those arrested will appear in court soon. A lot is
happening to address that problem and as directed by the President, by April
30, 2022, we would have done a lot to try and curb that scourge.”
Minister Kazembe could not give the figures of those
arrested. “I don’t have the actual figures of the arrests but what I can say is
that the majority of those who were working in that area, although not caught
on the wrong side of the law, have been transferred,” he said.
Minister Kazembe said various ministries, which are part of
the inter-ministerial committee, are working towards addressing the challenges.
“There is a lot that is happening behind the scenes since
the inter-ministerial committee was set up. After our visit to Mlambaphele
Border Post to have an appreciation of the challenges that the local
communities are facing, we prepared a report, which will be presented to
Cabinet,” he said.
“We have also come up with some recommendations as to how
we should proceed in dealing with this issue in line with the directive by the
President.
Something that we have already started doing is setting up
police bases and work has started to see how best police can have communication
gadgets.”
Minister Kazembe said Government has adopted a zero
tolerance to cattle rustling and warned that those involed will be arrested.
“We will, with the help of local communities, do all we can
so that we stop this menace. In the spirit of re-engagement and good
neighbourliness, we shall intensify our efforts towards our collaboration,” he
said.
The notorious cattle rustlers change the brand marks of
stolen cattle to evade justice. In some instances they slaughter the beasts and
sell the meat to butcheries and individuals.
A large portion of the Zimbabwe/Botswana border fence has
been destroyed by elephants making monitoring difficult for police.
Cattle rustlers sometimes drive stolen cattle across the
border making it difficult for police to make follow ups. Chronicle
