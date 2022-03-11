BOSSO THUG ARRESTED



The Highlanders fan who was caught on camera wielding a hammer inside Barbourfields Stadium a fortnight ago has been arrested.

The hooligan identified as Bongani Ncube from Emakhandeni was charged twice for his threatening behaviour and for failing to wear a mask.

In the images captured by Chronicle Sport photographers, Ncube appears to be hammering the stadia’s steel barriers while other supporters try to restrict him.

The Premier Soccer League Bulawayo office confirmed that Ncube accepted both charges before being released.

“Ncube was fined $2000 for threatening behaviour and $1000 for not wearing a face mask in the stadium.

“Follow ups were made with the police after his images went viral and they managed to arrest him on Wednesday. We urge spectators to desist from acts of hooliganism at the stadia,” said the official.

He becomes the second fan to be arrested for a misdemeanor during the same game, with another fan who performed sexually explicit scenes at the Soweto End before storming into the pitch having been arrested in Cowdray Park five days after the match. Chronicle