ARMED ROBBER SHOT DEAD

ONE armed robber was shot dead and another left injured by police as they attempted to escape at a security check on Tuesday morning.
The two suspects are part of a six-man gang that robbed a
Chiredzi businessman and his wife of US$1000, R8000, an assortment of
cellphones, a Toyota Prado and a Nissan Caravan on Monday evening.
National police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the shooting incident occurred at a roadblock 5km before Beitbridge
town along the Masvingo road.
He said the suspects were believed to be operating between
Beitbridge and Musina.
“The matter is now under investigation. We want to warn
those who terrorise members of the community and businessmen that their days
are numbered,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
He said after the shootout one, Zakaria Ncube (41) of Lower
Gweru who also operates in Musina and Beitbridge was recovering from bullet
wounds at Beitbridge Hospital under police guard.
The other unidentified suspect was found dead in the bullet
riddled Honda Fit (AFL 9425), at Mdau Business Centre in Beitbridge on Tuesday
evening. Chronicle
