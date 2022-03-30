ARMED ROBBER COLLAPSES IN COURT

It never rains for 26-year-old Edson Dhonza.
A few months after getting 19 years sentence for armed
robbery, he collapsed in the High Court at Masvingo yesterday where he is
facing a murder charge. He collapsed soon after Justice Garainesu Mawadze
ordered him to sit up straight.
The sentence for armed robbery was passed by Masvingo
Regional Magistrate Bishard Chineka last year.
Dhonza, Shepherd Chinhara (44), Needmore Chipoterwa (28)
and Kudakwashe Nyashanu (37) were charged for armed robbery and murder after
robbing and abducting a Target Kopje couple on January 14 last year and then
throwing them into a 20 metre disused mine shaft.
The four were sitting in the dock as the State outlines for
each one of them was being read. Each accused stood up as his outline was read
and Dhonza was the last in the row but as he sat Justice Mawadze had to remind
him to sit up straight.
When his turn came, he stood up but fell to the floor with
a thud. He shivered and had difficulty breathing.
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officers
moved in and laid him on a bench.
Justice Mawadze had to adjourn the trial after realising
that Dhonza’s state of health was getting worse. He was whisked away to
Masvingo Provincial Hospital.
Dhonza is represented by Penelope Dube of Mangwana and
Partners.
The four robbers attacked businessman Obvious Nhokovedza
and his now late wife Rutendo Ndega at the couple’s residence in Target Kopje,
Masvingo. They then threw the couple in a shaft behind Hillside hills and Ndega
suffered injuries which led to her death a day later when they were discovered
and taken to Masvingo Provincial.
The four got away with a Nissan Caravan, groceries worth
$87 960, R800 cash, $15 000 ecocash, US$4 000 and $500 000 in banks before they
were nabbed by CID cops in Harare.
The State was led by Emmanuel Matose. Masvingo Mirror
