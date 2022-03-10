AKAMBOZVARA, ANE MASTITCH : ZIMCARE HEAD ATTACKS CATHOLIC NUN

Ratidzo Zimcare head, Everjoice Runesu who is in the eye of a storm after opening an unapproved boarding facility for mentally challenged children at Ratidzo in Mucheke, Masvingo has been transferred to Mutare.
Efforts to get a comment from Masvingo acting Provincial
Education Director (PED), Shylatte Mhike were futile as her phone went
unanswered.
Masvingo District Schools Inspector, Ishmael Chigaba
however, said Runesu applied for a transfer from Ratidzo but he was not sure
whether this was granted since this is the prerogative of the PED.
Runesu however, confirmed that she is now the head at
Chengetai Special School in Mutare. She said that she is still in charge at
Ratidzo and the new head answers to her. She said issues to do with Ratidzo
must be referred to her.
She said she applied for a transfer to Mutare to follow her
husband who works for a power company and was recently moved from Masvingo to
Mutare.
The emotionally charged Runesu accused Roman Catholic nuns
who run Alfred Walter Hostels which houses Ratidzo children of squandering
Government and donor funds. She said she started boarding facilities at Ratidzo
in order to take away children from Alfred Walter Hostels to her hostels so
that donor and Government money could come to Ratidzo.
She said Roman Catholic nuns cannot be trusted with
children since they don’t have their own.
“Iye sister ari kuchengeta vana ivavo akambozvara here, ane
mastitch? Angagona kuchengeta vana vevamwe vanhu iye akaramba kuita vake? (Do
the sisters looking after your children have children of their own, do they
have stitches on their tummies? How can somebody who refused to bear babies
look after other people’s children? These Roman Catholics are not good,” said
Runesu in a telephone conversation.
Runesu moved 19 kids
from Alfred Walter Hostels early this year and turned a classroom block into a
boarding hostel.
Her move was however, contrary to the Ministry of Primary
and Secondary Education memo which instructed her not to start a boarding
school until proper buildings specially designed for that purpose are
constructed.
Mhike however, supported the opening of the boarding school
despite the Ministry’s order. Masvingo Mirror
