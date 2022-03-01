118 ZIMBAS EVACUATED FROM UKRAINE : GOVT

GOVERNMENT on Tuesday said it had evacuated 118 Zimbabwean students from war-torn Ukraine whose air tickets were being processed to enable them to return home.
Last week, government said it was issuing clearance letters
to rescue thousands of Zimbabweans caught up in the Russia-Ukraine war to
ensure their safe passage to neighbouring countries.
Of the 118 students, 28 have been evacuated to Romania, 15
to Hungary, 26 to Slovakia and 49 to Poland.
Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing, Information
minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government was in the process of buying their
air tickets.
“Cabinet would like to reassure the nation that the
government is taking all necessary steps to evacuate students and other
nationals from Ukraine following the outbreak of war with Russia,” she said.
“The country’s missions to Moscow and Berlin are
facilitating the evacuation mission. There is a mission official who is
currently based in Poland to assist those that need to be repatriated. You will
continue to be updated on the situation of students in Ukraine.”
This comes as the African Union (AU) slammed racist actions
against Africans, mainly students, fleeing the war in Ukraine, who were being
denied access to safe zones.
In a statement, AU chairperson who is also Senegal
President, Macky Sall, and the chairperson of the African Union Commission
Moussa Faki Mahamat jointly condemned the events which they said they had been
“following closely”.
“We are particularly disturbed by reports that African
citizens on the Ukrainian side of the border are being refused the right to
cross the border to safety. All people have the right to cross international
borders during conflict and, as such, should enjoy the same rights to cross to
safety from the conflict in Ukraine, notwithstanding their nationality or
racial identity,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa also announced that government had
increased board fees and sitting allowances for non-executive directors of
public entities.
“The current board fees and sitting allowances had fallen
far below the market trends and no longer motivated State enterprises and
parastatals non-executive directors to devote sufficient time to the business
of their entities,” she said.
“Since the boards of directors’ major role is providing
effective and entrepreneurial leadership, it is necessary to put in place an
attractive remuneration package in order to attract high calibre, experienced
and skilled individuals to the boards.”
Mutsvangwa said census mapping and a pilot census had been
successfully completed, paving the way for the 2022 population and housing
census. Newsday
