ZVISHAVANE COUNCIL RUNS A BROTHEL

The Minister of State for Midlands Larry Mavima expressed shock during his business tour of Zvishavane on Wednesday when he bumped into a brothel that is being run by Zvishavane Town Council.
Quizzed by Mavima council officials said that the brothel
was a way of raising funds as 80% of residents were not paying rates. The
Mirror was part of the tour.
He described Zvishavane council as shameful as the worst
run local authority in the Midlands Province. Three Zvishavane top managers
including town secretary Tinoda Mukutu are currently on suspension on
corruption charges.
As he toured the town house, he came to the council guest
house and was shown one end which was being used by residents who lost their
houses during heavy storms in 2020.
He exploded when he went to the other side and noticed that
council accommodated sex workers who pay US$30 a day to the local authority’s
security department. The sex workers brought in men for service throughout the
day and night.
Mavima ordered that the sex workers be removed with
immediate effect.
In Mandava he was shocked to see that there are 500 people
who are sharing public toilets and bathrooms.
“This visit is depressing, Zvishavane has the worst management
for any local authority. It is not only embarrassing but shameful and
unacceptable that a local authority can resort to brothels as a way of
fundraising. That brothel should be closed immediately “, he said. Masvingo
Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment