ZEC TAKEN TO TASK OVER VOTER REGISTRATION

HUMAN rights lawyers have requested that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to provide information pertaining to the number of people issued with national identity documents to justify its rollout of the current voter registration exercise.
In a letter addressed to Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba
yesterday, the ZLHR requested that she must provides it with the number of
people that have been issued with identity documents after the commission
cancelled an earlier exercise on the pretext that the targeted population had
no identity documents.
“The question is what has changed from November 24, 2021 to
January 13, 2022 on the issuance of identity document to call for a voter
registration blitz?” the ZLHR letter to Chigumba read.
“It is on this premise, and in line with the electoral
commission’s mandate to be accountable and transparent, that you furnish us
with the number of people who were issued with identity documents to
necessitate voter registration. We remind you that the Constitution, the
Freedom of Information Act and the Electoral Act have provisions allowing us to
access this information from you,” the letter read.
Zec is yet to respond.
Initially, Zec had announced that the mobile voter
registration process would take place from December 6, 2021, but postponed it
to February 2022 to allow eligible persons to acquire national identity
documents that are requisite for voter registration.
Many aspiring voter registrants are being turned away over
lack of identity documents. Newsday
