ZANU PF DRILLS BOREHOLES IN MKOBA AS ELECTIONS LOOM

ZANU-PF Midlands province has started drilling boreholes in Mkoba constituency in Gweru to mitigate perennial water challenges.
Already, a
borehole has been drilled in Mambo suburb while the drilling of another
borehole in Mkoba 16 suburb has started.
A tower light
has also been fixed in Mkoba 16 suburb to provide residents with light during
the night as the ruling party promises more service delivery programmes to the
people of Mkoba Constituency ahead of the upcoming March 26 by-election.
Zanu-PF will be
represented by Cde William Gondo, a renowned educationist in the Mkoba
Constituency by-election.
The party’s
provincial chairperson Cde Larry Mavima and Central Committee Member Engineer
Daniel Mackenzie Ncube have been in Mkoba Constituency campaigning for Cde
Gondo. President Mnangagwa launched the ruling party’s campaign for the
by-elections in Epworth, Harare on Saturday.
Cde Mavima, who
is also the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution
said so far, they have done more in terms of pushing service delivery than what
the opposition has done in many years.
“President
Mnangagwa rolled out the campaign for the upcoming by-election. As a province
we are earmarking Mkoba, Mbizo, Kwekwe Central, Gokwe Central and Mberengwa
constituencies as well as a number of local authorities’ seats. Some have been
in the hands of the opposition and some have been ours.
But come March
26, we should go out in numbers to win these seats,” he said while addressing
party supporters in Mkoba 10 suburb, which is part of Mkoba Constituency.
For urban
dwellers, Cde Mavima said service delivery is key.
“We are saying
vote for the Zanu-PF candidate and enjoy service delivery,” he said.
Eng Mackenzie
Ncube said already, the ruling party has drilled a borehole in Mambo suburb.
“Residents of
Mambo can draw water from that borehole. We know Gweru has perennial water
challenges which affect the residents. So, we have this plan of drilling
boreholes in the seven wards making up Mkoba Constituency. Next, we are moving
to Mkoba 16 to drill a borehole. Also, a tower light in that suburb was fixed
by the ruling party,” he said.
Cde Gondo, who
runs Booms College in Mkoba, said he will push for socio-economic development
for Mkoba residents.
Already, he
said he is running a scholarship programme which has assisted 53 beneficiaries
since its inception.
The
beneficiaries were chosen from seven wards in Mkoba Constituency.
“Rendering such
assistance is part of answering the call by President Mnangagwa to assist Zimbabweans,
especially from disadvantaged backgrounds through education,” he said.
“This programme
targets all students notwithstanding the political affiliation of their elders
at their homes, and normally those who are less privileged are recruited based
on the recommendations from community leaders.”
Chronicle
