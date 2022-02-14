ZANU PF DRILLS BOREHOLES IN MKOBA AS ELECTIONS LOOM



ZANU-PF Midlands province has started drilling boreholes in Mkoba constituency in Gweru to mitigate perennial water challenges.

Already, a borehole has been drilled in Mambo suburb while the drilling of another borehole in Mkoba 16 suburb has started.

A tower light has also been fixed in Mkoba 16 suburb to provide residents with light during the night as the ruling party promises more service delivery programmes to the people of Mkoba Constituency ahead of the upcoming March 26 by-election.

Zanu-PF will be represented by Cde William Gondo, a renowned educationist in the Mkoba Constituency by-election.

The party’s provincial chairperson Cde Larry Mavima and Central Committee Member Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube have been in Mkoba Constituency campaigning for Cde Gondo. President Mnangagwa launched the ruling party’s campaign for the by-elections in Epworth, Harare on Saturday.

Cde Mavima, who is also the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution said so far, they have done more in terms of pushing service delivery than what the opposition has done in many years.

“President Mnangagwa rolled out the campaign for the upcoming by-election. As a province we are earmarking Mkoba, Mbizo, Kwekwe Central, Gokwe Central and Mberengwa constituencies as well as a number of local authorities’ seats. Some have been in the hands of the opposition and some have been ours.

But come March 26, we should go out in numbers to win these seats,” he said while addressing party supporters in Mkoba 10 suburb, which is part of Mkoba Constituency.

For urban dwellers, Cde Mavima said service delivery is key.

“We are saying vote for the Zanu-PF candidate and enjoy service delivery,” he said.

Eng Mackenzie Ncube said already, the ruling party has drilled a borehole in Mambo suburb.

“Residents of Mambo can draw water from that borehole. We know Gweru has perennial water challenges which affect the residents. So, we have this plan of drilling boreholes in the seven wards making up Mkoba Constituency. Next, we are moving to Mkoba 16 to drill a borehole. Also, a tower light in that suburb was fixed by the ruling party,” he said.

Cde Gondo, who runs Booms College in Mkoba, said he will push for socio-economic development for Mkoba residents.

Already, he said he is running a scholarship programme which has assisted 53 beneficiaries since its inception.

The beneficiaries were chosen from seven wards in Mkoba Constituency.

“Rendering such assistance is part of answering the call by President Mnangagwa to assist Zimbabweans, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds through education,” he said.

“This programme targets all students notwithstanding the political affiliation of their elders at their homes, and normally those who are less privileged are recruited based on the recommendations from community leaders.” Chronicle