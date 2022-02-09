WOMAN LEAVES COCAINE AT HRE LODGE

POLICE are investigating a case in which a Zimbabwean woman left 695 grammes of cocaine worth $6 505 200 at a Harare lodge.

The drug was left in the custody of an Indian.

It is believed the unidentified woman, who is suspected to be a drug trafficker, wanted the man, who is a foreigner, to transport the cocaine to India, on her behalf.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident saying investigations have revealed the man discovered that the parcel contained cocaine and left the bag at the lodge, before departing.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of suspected drug trafficking in which an unknown Zimbabwean woman settled accommodation bills for an Indian national at a local lodge in Harare,” he said.

“The woman then went back with a parcel, which she instructed the man to travel with back to India.

“The man discovered that the parcel contained cocaine and left the bag at the lodge before leaving for India.

“A report was made to the police leading to the recovery of 695 grammes of cocaine with a street value of $6 505 200.”

Meanwhile, police in Hwange have arrested Sakala Sibangilizwe (46) for illegally cultivating 34 plants of dagga in his garden at Gurambira Village, Dete.

The suspect was also found in possession of 19 twists of dagga. H Metro