WE WILL WIN 13 SEATS IN MASH EAST : ZANU PF



Zanu PF candidates are hopeful of winning the three National Assembly and 10 local authority seats being contested on March 26 in Mashonaland East.

Yesterday, thousands of Zanu PF supporters thronged Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera for the Presidential Rally presided over by Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Constantino Chiwenga.

VP Chiwenga challenged the people of Mashonaland East Province to win back all the seats which were previously taken by the opposition.

Cde Ignatius Mateveke will represent Zanu PF in Marondera Central, which fell vacant after the recall of Mr Caston Matewu.

In Marondera East, Cde Jeremiah Chiwetu will represent Zanu PF for the seat that fell vacant after the death of Cde Patrick Chidhakwa of the ruling party.

Cde Nyasha Masoka will contest for Zanu PF in Murehwa South, which was left vacant after the death of Cde Joel Biggie Matiza last year.

Speaking to The Herald on the sidelines of the campaign rally at Rudhaka Stadium yesterday, Cde Masoka said his constituency was ready for the by-elections and Zanu PF will win.

“We are ready for the elections and nothing will stop the ruling party from winning in Murehwa South,” he said.

“We are a people’s party and we have been doing a lot of projects for the people.

“There is a lot of developmental projects we are doing in the constituency for the people. We are ready for the opposition.”

Cde Chiwetu said he was 100 percent sure of winning the seat.

“We are sure of victory,” he said. “We will certainly win the Marondera East constituency seat and I am encouraging everyone in my constituency to vote for Zanu PF.

“The constituency is Zanu PF throughout, but we do not want people to rely on that and then stop going to exercise their right to vote. We want everyone to participate.

As for this rally, we are happy as Marondera because we have been blessed by the visit by the Vice President. Indeed, the people of Marondera and Mashonaland East as a whole have seen that the ruling party is for the people, hence the huge turnout.”

Cde Mateveke said the Marondera Central seat will be won back by Zanu PF and the opposition will not win it again.

“We want to reclaim the town of Marondera back to the people’s party, Zanu PF,” he said.

“We want to ensure that every resident of Marondera supports President Mnangagwa’s vision, as we target the 5 million votes. Everyone must come home to Zanu PF, the revolutionary party.

"I want to assure everyone that we will bring back Marondera Central constituency to Zanu PF."