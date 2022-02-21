WE WILL WIN 13 SEATS IN MASH EAST : ZANU PF

Zanu PF candidates are hopeful of winning the three National Assembly and 10 local authority seats being contested on March 26 in Mashonaland East.
Yesterday, thousands of Zanu PF supporters thronged Rudhaka
Stadium in Marondera for the Presidential Rally presided over by Zanu PF Vice
President and Second Secretary Cde Constantino Chiwenga.
VP Chiwenga challenged the people of Mashonaland East
Province to win back all the seats which were previously taken by the
opposition.
Cde Ignatius Mateveke will represent Zanu PF in Marondera
Central, which fell vacant after the recall of Mr Caston Matewu.
In Marondera East, Cde Jeremiah Chiwetu will represent Zanu
PF for the seat that fell vacant after the death of Cde Patrick Chidhakwa of
the ruling party.
Cde Nyasha Masoka will contest for Zanu PF in Murehwa
South, which was left vacant after the death of Cde Joel Biggie Matiza last
year.
Speaking to The Herald on the sidelines of the campaign
rally at Rudhaka Stadium yesterday, Cde Masoka said his constituency was ready
for the by-elections and Zanu PF will win.
“We are ready for the elections and nothing will stop the
ruling party from winning in Murehwa South,” he said.
“We are a people’s party and we have been doing a lot of
projects for the people.
“There is a lot of developmental projects we are doing in
the constituency for the people. We are ready for the opposition.”
Cde Chiwetu said he was 100 percent sure of winning the
seat.
“We are sure of victory,” he said. “We will certainly win
the Marondera East constituency seat and I am encouraging everyone in my
constituency to vote for Zanu PF.
“The constituency is Zanu PF throughout, but we do not want
people to rely on that and then stop going to exercise their right to vote. We
want everyone to participate.
As for this rally, we are happy as Marondera because we
have been blessed by the visit by the Vice President. Indeed, the people of
Marondera and Mashonaland East as a whole have seen that the ruling party is
for the people, hence the huge turnout.”
Cde Mateveke said the Marondera Central seat will be won
back by Zanu PF and the opposition will not win it again.
“We want to reclaim the town of Marondera back to the
people’s party, Zanu PF,” he said.
“We want to ensure that every resident of Marondera
supports President Mnangagwa’s vision, as we target the 5 million votes.
Everyone must come home to Zanu PF, the revolutionary party.
“I want to assure everyone that we will bring back
Marondera Central constituency to Zanu PF.” Herald
