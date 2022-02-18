WE WILL BUS YOUTHS FOR MUGABE DAY : KAZEMBE KAZEMBE

GOVERNMENT will transport youths from across the country to attend the National Youth Day commemorations in Harare on Monday to be addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe yesterday told journalists that the commemorations will be held at the Robert Mugabe Square where Mnangagwa will also launch the anti-drug campaign.

The day was gazetted in November 2017 in honour of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

“On Monday, February 21, 2022, the Youth Sport, Art and Recreation ministry and the Zimbabwe Youth Council will lead the rest of the country in commemorating the National Youth Day,” Kazembe said.

“The event will be graced by thousands of youths drawn from the country’s 10 provinces. The ministry mobilised enough transport to ferry young people form provinces to attend this event,” Kazembe said.”

The theme for this year’s commemorations is Alleviating Substance And Drug abuse by the Youths, Kazembe said.

“The mantra behind this year’s commemoration is to encourage stakeholders to join hands and advocate or come up with programmes that encourage behavioural change among youths. Failure to harness our demographic dividend means Zimbabwe will not be able to achieve Vision 2030.” Newsday