WE WANT OUR MONEY : POLLING OFFICERS TELL ZANU PF

ZANU PF members in Bulawayo, hired by the ruling party as polling officers for the recently held provincial elections are demanding payment of money for coordinating the internal elections which ushered in new executives in the 10 provinces.
The former liberation movement conducted provincial
elections on December 28, 2021 in the 10 provinces which birthed new provincial
chairpersons. Youth and women’s league provincial executive positions were also
contested.
This week, some polling officers in Bulawayo who spoke to
the Zimbabwe Independent said they were owed money.
Indications are that over 100 polling officers in Bulawayo
have not been paid and have not been notified of how much they will be paid.
Zanu PF member Sam Dhliwayo said the ruling party has
failed to fulfil its promise of paying in three weeks after the polls.
“We conducted the
elections and were asked to submit our bank account details. They promised to
pay us within two to three weeks but it’s now more than a month and we are yet
to be paid,” Dhliwayo said.
“We have a feeling that the money might have been diverted
by greedy top officials; this is unacceptable.”
He said the disgruntled officers were exposing the issue to
attract the attention of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Another Zanu PF member who spoke on condition of anonymity
said the party was not sincere.
“We cannot be treated like this by our political party
which is supposed to serve our interests,” he said.
A Zanu PF insider in Bulawayo who also requested anonymity
for fear of victimisation said the payment of polling officers for provincial
elections was being done at the party headquarters.
“The payment of polling officers is the responsibility of
the national office because those people were deployed outside their provinces.
The money was supposed to come from the national office, but we hear that some
are yet to be paid.
“It is possible that the national office might have sent
money to provinces for onward payments,” said a Zanu PF official.
Zanu PF national
spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa was not reachable on his mobile phone.
Party national commissar Mike Bimha referred the Zimbabwe
Independent to the provincial leadership for comment.
“Please be advised that provincial elections are being
directed from the provinces and it’s the provinces that can answer your
questions,” Bimha said.
Bulawayo provincial chairman Jabulani Sibanda’s phone went
unanswered. Provincial commissar Ruth Shelton declined to discuss the matter.
“I was a candidate during the provincial elections and
whatever the arrangement was there, I have nothing to do with it. Maybe I will
have to ask those who were the interim executive about this issue,” Shelton
said. Zimbabwe Independent
