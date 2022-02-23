WE HAVE REGISTERED 5 000 NEW VOTERS : ZEC

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said on Wednesday it had registered close to 50 000 new voters between February 1 and 20 as it ramps us preparations for next year’s general elections.

The electoral body is on a month-long mobile voter registration outreach, which runs until February 28th.

Over 2 700 registration centres have been set up throughout the country for the first phase of the exercise.

Apart from enabling new voters to take part in the upcoming elections, new voter figures are needed to determine new constituency boundaries.

“As at 20 February 2022, 49 636 people registered to vote in the country with 26 780 male & 22 856 female. Highest province being Harare on 16 437 and least being Mat North with 2091,” said ZEC.

The second phase of the registration blitz will run from April 10 to 30.

The registration campaign is part of several pre-election activities that ZEC and other stakeholders have lined up in preparation for the 2023 polls. – New Ziana