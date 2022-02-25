WE ARE STRANDED : ZIM UNI STUDENTS IN UKRAINE



Some Zimbabwean students at Vinnytsia in Ukraine say they are now “stuck” in that country after they were told by university authorities to shelter in place following the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The students say some colleagues have left the campus and are on their way to Poland where they are expected to buy air tickets and return home.

Laison Kyle Moyo, a fourth-year medical student at Vinniytsia National Medical University, told VOA Zimbabwe Service that local authorities have urged them to seek shelter due to fierce fighting between Russian and Ukranian security forces.

“We have received information that we must stay here in Vinnytsia where the situation has been calm all along. We are worried about what’s going on. We haven’t seen any shellings or bombings but people are really worried about what’s going to happen.

“Some students are also on their way to Poland but are stuck at the border due to traffic jams at the border post. We hope the situation will improve and the students will leave for Poland.”

Some Zimbabweans living in Berlin have teamed up to help stranded students in Berlin through providing transport from various parts of the country. voa