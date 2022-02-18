skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 18 February 2022
VOTERS ROLL : ZEC SUSPENDS OFFICIALS
Friday, February 18, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHINESE CHICKEN PROJECT RAISES STINK IN ZVIMBA
RUDE AWAKENING FOR MWONZORA
MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora yesterday got a rude awakening when a paltry crowd attended his party’s official launch of its campaign ahead ...
CHAMISA RALLY : ZANU PF AT IT AGAIN
They are at it again. Panic mode. Scared stiff they are. The #YellowJuggernaut is UNSTOPPABLE! pic.twitter.com/DmhpufMCc3 — Fadzayi Mahe...
HOW THUGS KILLED CHARLES YOHANE IN SA
DETAILS have emerged providing a graphic description which shows that former Warriors defender, Charles Yohane, was shot in cold blood by bl...
I NEVER SAW SNAKE MONEY : ZODWA
GENIUS “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s ex-wife, Zodwa Mkandla has responded to claims that the late popular socialite and millionaire used witchcraft ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment