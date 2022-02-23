VEHICLE SWEPT OFF BRIDGE, THREE MISSING



The calamities of Chilonga Bridge across Runde River needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Three people are missing after a Toyota Hilux with 10 people was swept of the bridge of the flooded river on Monday and this is barely three weeks after a woman died after a boat capsized in the river.

So far five people have died on that bridge this year although this is not one of the worst rainy seasons.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa has confirmed the latest incident to The Mirror.

Sources said that Tiyani Lisenga was driving a Toyota Hilux with 10 passengers on board towards Chilonga at around 5pm when he attempted to cross the river.

The vehicle was swept away after getting 20 metres into the bridge.

Canoe operators operating nearby managed to rescue Lisenga and seven passengers, but three went missing.

Civil Protection Unit Committee chairman, Lovemore Chisema said two bodies were retrieved yesterday while the third body of a minor remains missing.

Chisema said he had ordered the Police to block the bridge whenever water is running above the bridge but this has not yet been implemented. He urged people not to cross the flooded bridge.

“We continue to urge people not to cross flooded rivers as they risk their lives,” said Chisema.

Villagers attacked Government for not prioritising Chilonga Bridge which has left tens of people dead during flood times.

“Government must construct a proper bridge to stop this carnage. The Government probably don’t hear us because this is poor Chiredzi,” said a villager. Masvingo Mirror