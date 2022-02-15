US$2500 FOR NEW PA SYSTEM VANISHES AT AFM

THE Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Mashonaland East province has been rocked by a scandal after money raised to purchase a state-of-the-art public address (PA) system allegedly went missing.

Sources told NewsDay that congregants had contributed close to US$2 500 for the project before the money was allegedly stolen from the church’s provincial coffers in Marondera.

The matter was reported at Marondera Central Police Station under CR16/01/22.

According to a notice released by the church’s provincial secretary one G Dabga, a committee has been set up to investigate the case.

“This serves to formally notify you that we experienced an unlawful entry at our Mash East provincial office, which was reported to the police on January 3, 2022 and we lost funds that had been collected for the provincial PA system project.

“The case is still under investigation by the Marondera CID. The provincial board set up an internal investigating team which carried out its mandate and has since submitted its findings and recommendations,” the notice read.

It is reported that on January 3 at around 7pm, a caretaker, who was doing routine checks, discovered that the door to one of the church offices was open.

He informed authorities who realised that the money, which was being kept in a drawer, was missing, while other valuables such as computers and laptops were left intact. Newsday