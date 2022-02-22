TWO TRUCKS LADEN WITH SECOND HAND BALES IMPOUNDED



Two trucks, one from Gweru and another one from Beitbridge were impounded by Police in Chipinge on Sunday night laden with 174 bales of smuggled second hand clothes.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times.

The vehicles, a Nissan UD40 truck registration number AFG 6990 which belongs to John Chimbiko of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge and a Mercedes Benz registration number ACC 0933 which belongs to Martin Chivhoko of Southdowns, Gweru have since been impounded by Police.

The circumstances are that on February 20 at around 1130 pm, Mutare Police picked information suggesting that there were two vehicles that had crossed into Mozambique through Chambuta illegal crossing point in Chipinge District intending to load bales of second hand clothes which were to be smuggled into Zimbabwe.

The detectives reacted by laying an ambush just after Tanganda Business Centre, Chipinge.

At 2am, the detectives saw the UD truck and white Mercedes Benz Sprinter matching the description given by the informant driving past the ambush at high speed. The team followed the vehicles for a km before signalling the UD truck driver who was behind the Mercedes Benz Sprinter to stop and he complied.

Police then approached the vehicle and discovered that the driver had jumped off and disappeared into the night leaving the truck idling. The sprinter was caught up after 5km and the driver was signalled to stop but did not take heed. He later stopped, jumped out and ran away leaving the vehicle idling. The vehicles were driven to Mutare Central Police Station. Masvingo Mirror