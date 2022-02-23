TWO PUPILS KILLED BY CROCS

TWO pupils were killed by crocodiles in two separate incidents along Save River in Chipinge recently.

Both Chipinge Rural District Council Ward 20 and Ward 22 councillors, Cllrs Charles Mugidho and Evelyn Mhuru, confirmed the incidents which occurred in their respective wards.

Cllr Mugidho said the incident in his ward occurred on Sunday.

“I can confirm that a boy in Form Two at Masimbe Secondary School was killed by a crocodile in Muchayana Village along Save River. The now late Edmore Chidhumo was killed while coming from a fishing expedition together with two other boys,” he said.

Cllr Mugidho said the reptile, which had been tormenting the Chido area in Muchayana Village as it killed donkeys and dogs, attacked the boy around 4pm.

“The other two boys who were in Chidhumo’s company rushed to alert other villagers who were in their fields. They promptly conducted a search and the boy’s body was discovered, with the right leg severed,” said Cllr Mugidho

In the other incident, Cllr Mhuru said a Grade Five learner at Gumira Primary met his fate yesterday.

“Wayne Chirare of Mapangana Village who was in Grade Five was killed by a crocodile yesterday. The boy was herding cattle and attempted to drive the herd after it had crossed the river when the incident occurred,” she said.

Chipinge District police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Jowert Kamera could not be reached for a comment. Manica Post