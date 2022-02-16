TWO PRISON GUARDS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

TWO Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services employees have appeared in court on allegations of severely assaulting a man who was trespassing their Chikurubi premises.
Michael Moses Nduna (32) and Florence Chihambakwe (27) were
facing assault charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Munashe
Chibanda.
They were freed on $15 000 bail coupled with stringent
reporting conditions.
Allegations are that on October 5, 2021 the complainant was
with his friend coming from his home going to Gletwin using a road which passes
through Chikurubi Prison premises.
The court heard that as they approached the Prison
Recreational Park, they came across the two accused persons who were on duty
with some inmates.
It is the State’s case that the two, accused the man for
trespassing into prison premises.
The court heard that Nduna allegedly instructed the
complainant to lie on the ground and he complied.
It is alleged that Chihambakwe instructed Nduna to assault
the complainant with a plastic pick handle.
It is the State’s case that Nduna assaulted the complainant
several times on the feet using a plastic pick handle resulting in him
sustaining injuries.
A police report was made at Highland Police Station leading
to the duo’s arrest. The complainant was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of
Hospitals for treatment. Herald
