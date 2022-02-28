TWO FEMALE GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED

POLICE have arrested five people, including two female teenagers who allegedly killed a man in Bulawayo’s Pelandaba West suburb.

Their victim’s body was found outside a house by children who were playing.

Lovemore Mpofu (22), Mamukeli Maphosa (31), Carlson Nyoni (31) and two female teenagers both aged 14, allegedly murdered Mr Trymore Sibanda (32). All the accused are from Pelandaba West suburb.

The case is one of the three murder cases that occurred on the same day in Bulawayo last week.

Sibanda’s body was found last Tuesday at around 7AM by two boys who were playing outside a house under construction.

They then approached an informant who reported the murder to police in Pumula.

According to police, Nyoni who was with Maphosa and Mpofu, allegedly stabbed and killed Sibanda while the two juveniles cleaned up the crime scene and hid his body in a house under construction.

“Investigations revealed that Nyoni stabbed the now deceased in the face and head using his Okapi knife. He covered the now deceased with a comforter, took the body to a house under construction and he threatened the co-accused with death if they disclosed what they had seen,” said acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

She said Nyoni was arrested two days later in Pumula North and was in possession of Sibanda’s cellphone.

“On the 24th of February 2022 Nyoni was arrested at house in Pumula North, Bulawayo and a Black Itel cellphone was recovered from him and he stated that he stole it from the now deceased after he killed him. The other accused persons assisted Nyoni to conceal the crime by cleaning the murder scene,” said Asst Insp Msebele. Chronicle