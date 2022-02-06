TWO CABLE THIEVES SHOT DEAD AT ROADBLOCK

TWO suspected Zesa cable thieves were shot dead last Friday at a roadblock as they attempted to evade after vandalising a transformer in Zowa, Mashonaland West province.

Farai Chigudu and Takudzwa Masese both of Highfield, Harare, were part of a six-member gang that vandalised the 200kva transformer at farm 162 Marevanani.

The other suspects Tatenda Chigodora of Farm 48 Zowa, Lovemore Murimira, Fungai Muzhuzha and Jackson Chirindira, all from Harare were arrested and taken to ZRP Zvimba Police Station in Murombedzi.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment, but the case was recorded under RRB 4648736 at Zvimba Police Station.

According to a police internal memorandum dated February 5, 2022, which was seen by NewsDay, the thieves were spotted by Brian Mariwa, the farm manager in the early hours of Friday morning while stashing copper coils in plastic sacks.

Mariwa notified the police and mobilised the villagers to confront the gang.

The villagers apprehend Murimira, but his accomplices escaped.

When they got to a roadblock along Marevanani-Zowa Road, the suspects attacked a police officer who had stopped their car, resulting in police shooting dead the two suspects.

Police recovered a digital scale, bolt cutter, pliers and seven plastic sacks with coils of copper windings. Newsday