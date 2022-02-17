TOUGH CONDITIONS FOR FIRST CHAMISA RALLY

POLICE in Harare have reportedly set tough conditions for Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) campaign rally, saying only party supporters from Highfield would be allowed to attend the event at the Zimbabwe Grounds on Sunday.
Police also said party activists would not be allowed to
chant slogans, toyi-toyi and hold processions to the venue.
Party members are also expected to strictly adhere to
COVID-19 regulations, among them social distancing, masking up and sanitising.
This would be Chamisa’s first public rally since he dumped
the MDC Alliance name and adopted CCC.
The young opposition politician intends to officially
launch his party’s campaign ahead of the March 26 by-elections.
According to an unsigned letter from the police dated
February 17, 2022 and addressed to CCC Harare provincial organising secretary
Paul Madzore, the law enforcement agency warned that it would stop the rally if
the conditions were violated.
“Your political members shall not intimidate passers-by and
those who have nothing to do with your launch. You shall not block the
thoroughfares and roads around the venue of your launch. Bussing in of people
from other constituencies is strictly prohibited,” the memo reads in part.
“Your members shall not be involved in toyi-toying,
convoying of vehicles of people chanting slogans and singing and disseminating
hateful and defaming information. Co-operation with all government agencies is
highly appreciated. You are directed to observe and stick to COVID-19
regulations.”
Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai
Mwanza referred questions to national
police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who, however, said
party rallies were regulated at lower levels.
“Issues to do with rallies are dealt with at provincial
level. If the concerned political party members have issues with the set
guidelines, they can approach the local police authorities to have their issues
addressed,” Nyathi said.
Last week, Zanu PF held its campaign rally in Epworth which
was addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, where thousands of ruling party
supporters attended after being bussed in from various provinces.
Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC Alliance supporters on Wednesday
held a procession, chanting slogans in central Harare in memory of the
opposition party’s founding leader the late Morgan Tsvangirai.
CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere last night accused police
of selectively applying the law, describing the conditions set by the law
enforcement agents as unconstitutional.
“The Zimbabwe Police have cleared our star rally scheduled
for Sunday February 20, 2022, but with unconstitutional clauses in the approval
letter. This selective application of the law is regrettable and
unconstitutional. Do the restrictions you’ve imposed on @CCCZimbabwe apply to
@edmnangagwa or are some animals more equal than others? We need new leaders!
“Sec 67 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe gives citizens the
right to support any political cause, individually or in groups. Why ban
slogans at a rally? Why ban singing? Why ban transport? @ZECzim, this is what
we mean when we say the playing field is not free or fair! They were allowed to
sing, chant slogans, convoy vehicles and gather in their thousands, but they
say @CCCZimbabwe can’t! @PoliceZimbabwe are you aware that s68 of the
Constitution obliges you to be substantively fair in all your administrative
decision making?,” Mahere added. Newsday
