TEACHERS STRIKE AS SCHOOLS OPEN

Most of the schools in Zvishavane have returned pupils home as the teachers has claimed that they are on strike.

Schools that have sent pupils back home include Kandodo primary school, Jeffrey Hooper Government primary school, George Chipadza secondary school, Shabanie mine primary school The Mirror has observed.

Teachers are claiming a salary raise and no return date has been announced for the pupils The Mirror has learnt.

Pupils who spoke to The Mirror sang one anthem in that they said the teachers just stood and did nothing until they were told to go back home without even entering classrooms.