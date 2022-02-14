TEACHERS IN FEAR AS ZANU PF DEMANDS NAMES

ZANU PF activists in Umguza district, Matabeleland North province, have reportedly ordered school development committees (SDCs) to hand over names of striking teachers to the constituency offices.

Teachers in the area fear that they might be targeted as the country heads for the March 26 by-elections.

Zanu PF officials in Umguza circulated a message on the party’s WhatsApp group demanding names of absconding teachers.

“Morning Umguza, I request that SDCs must go to their schools and write down names of all teachers who did not turn up for work since the schools opened (Monday) up to Friday and submit the names of the school, and the names of the teachers to the constituency offices on February 16.

“Forward this message to your respective (WhatsApp) groups,” the message signed by one J Sibanda, the party’s district co-ordinating committee member, read.

Matabeleland North Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe chairperson Kwanele Ndlovu rubbished the messages.

“As teachers, we must not be afraid of any message that does not come from our employer, we must remain guided by our public service contractual obligations,” Ndlovu said.

Zanu PF Umguza legislator Richard Moyo expressed ignorance over the matter.

“I am not aware of that as it is supposed to be done by the Public Service Commission.

“I will find out from the constituency if they have such a programme,” he said.

Moyo is also Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister and party provincial chairperson. Newsday