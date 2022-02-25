STRIVE MASIYIWA RETIRES

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe founder, Mr Strive Masiyiwa has stepped down from the telecommunications company’s board.

The board retirement is with effect from February 1, 2022.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe announced the development in a statement on Wednesday.

“The board of directors of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited would like to announce that Mr Strive Masiyiwa has retired from the Board with effect from 1 February 2022,” said the company.

“It is through his leadership, dedication and perseverance that the Company has grown to become one of Zimbabwe’s largest and most successful businesses.”

Mr Masiyiwa has been on the board of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited since its inception in 1993. Sunday Mail