SPEAKER CONFIRMS KHUPE RECALL

SPEAKER of Parliament Jacob Mudenda yesterday confirmed that embattled MDC T leader Thokozani Khupe and her ally Nomvula Mguni have been recalled from Parliament

Khupe was suspended by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora last month, but she later announced that the latter had instead fired himself from the party after claiming the MDC Alliance name and presidency.

“On January 24, Parliament was notified that Khupe and Mguni (proportional representation) had ceased to be members of the MDC-T and MDC party,” Mudenda told Parliament.

“Pursuant to the above, I do hereby inform the House that two vacancies have arisen in the National Assembly by operation of the law

“The necessary administrative measures will be made to inform the ZEC of the existence of the vacancies in line with Section 39 (1) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 213) as amended.”

According to Section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution which talks about recalls, a seat becomes vacant when a member ceases “to belong to a political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament .”

Meanwhile, Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona was yesterday grilled by Parliamentarians over the shoddy road rehabilitation works across the country.

In response, Mhona said the ministry will blacklist companies for shoddy work.

“It is true that we have got non performers contractors who have been bidding on very low prices in order to attract business and not doing well,” Mhona said.

“We are going to blacklist contractors for failing to fulfill their promise and wasting the government’s time and the time of the citizens.

“So we are not hesitating to cancel those contractors and assign competitive contractors to take charge.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2021 declared the country's roads a state of national disaster to facilitate the release of funds for maintenance and repair works.