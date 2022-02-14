ROBBER ATTACKS, KILLS HWANGE WOMAN

A 50-year-old Hwange woman was attacked and killed by a suspected armed robber last week.

The Hwange woman was attacked while walking along a footpath in a bushy area.

Some passers-by heard her screaming and went to investigate, but the assailant fled. The woman died on the spot and a report was made to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case in which a female victim (50) was fatally stabbed several times all over the body with a knife by an unknown suspect along a footpath in a bushy area near Conwall Road, Colliery, Hwange on February 8, 2022.

“The suspect ran away after passers-by, who heard the victim screaming, rushed to the scene of crime,” he said.

A manhunt has since been launched for the suspect and police are appealing for information that might assist them.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 54-year-old woman whose body was found lying on an anthill in a bushy area on Monday in Goromonzi.

“The woman was reported missing on January 31, 2022 after she allegedly left home and went to Ruwa where she intended to collect money from Mukuru and did not come back. The body has since been referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for post-mortem,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

The cases also come after police in Marondera launched a manhunt for a suspect, who allegedly killed in cold blood, a woman from Grasslands, Marondera who was on her way to a prayer session.

Nelia Maringa reportedly left her home at Grasslands Research Farm on Monday morning last week intending to go for prayers and fetch firewood afterwards, but she never came back.

Her body was discovered the following day by Charles Mazorodze (55) also of Grasslands Farm, Marondera with an axe stuck on the left side of her head. He reported the matter to the police.

The killer reportedly left a letter indicating why he murdered Maringa.

Maringa’s body was found half naked, while the lower part was undressed with underwear and black skin tight dropped to knee level.

The police further observed that her black and white skirt was pulled up to the waist.

Reports also say a bible and a counter book written Mercy Maringa on the cover.

Fresh bruises were seen on the right hip.

The body of the deceased was conveyed to Marondera Provincial hospital awaiting for rape testing and post mortem. Herald