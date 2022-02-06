ROADS SPRUCED UP FOR CHIWENGA'S SMOOTH RIDE

THE more things change, the more they remain the same!
In typical late former president Robert Mugabe’s
administration fashion, roads from Masvingo City to Renco Mine via Nemanwa
growth point, Morgenster Mission and Muchakata business centre received major
touch ups to ensure a smooth ride for visiting Vice-President Constantine Chiwenga.
Chiwenga was in Masvingo last Wednesday where he was the
guest of honour at the World Wetlands Day commemorations held at the Njovo
wetland in ward 18 in Masvingo Central.
A day before the function, officials from the Ministry of
Transport were seen busy sprucing up the route that he used from Masvingo city.
They did not go beyond the venue of the annual
commemorations.
Even the dust road leading to the wetland, and a community
garden was also serviced.
Such deception was common during Mugabe’s visit to Masvingo
as roads will be serviced, electricity as well as water supplies would be
guaranteed.
Residents said it was wrong for the government to mask its
incompetence by servicing pot-holed roads only when the presidency or top
government officials visit.
“We are disturbed that local authorities and the
responsible government ministries respond to our concerns when top government
officials come here,” said Masvingo Residents and Ratepayers Alliance spokesperson
Godfrey Mtimba.
“These roads should always be maintained. So what it means
is that local residents are not important. After all, we elected the top
government officials into power.
“Every life matters, even that of the ordinary residents,
who are taxpayers and ratepayers.”
Ministry of Transport’s Masvingo roads engineer, Engineer
Mukome, was unavailable for comment to establish whether the pothole patching
exercise was routine, or merely coincided with Chiwenga’s visit. Standard
