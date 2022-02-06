REPORT FOR DUTY : GOVT ORDERS POORLY PAID TEACHERS

GOVERNMENT has said teachers must report for duty today as schools open for the first term while it addresses their salary grievances.

Pupils wait to board transport to their respective schools at the Bulawayo Large City Hall ahead of their opening today. (Picture below): Thekwane High School pupils depart from the City Hall car park yesterday. (Pictures Eliah Saushoma)

Parents and guardians yesterday made a plea to the educators to resume their teaching duties as learners have already lost a lot of time.

Government has started recruiting 10 000 teachers as it seeks to revise the teacher-pupil ratio from Grade One to Grade Seven, as well as fill vacant posts.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education requires at least 40 000 more teachers to address the critical manpower deficit in the education sector, with science subjects and early childhood development classes being the worst affected in terms of staff complement.

It was a busy day for most pupils learning in boarding schools as they left for their various learning institutions yesterday morning.

Parents and guardians also made the last-minute rush to buy stationery used by their children in school and some book shops that normally do not open on Sundays were open.

Schools were supposed to open on January 11 but a spike in Covid-19 cases as a result of the Omicron variant saw Government deferring the opening of schools. Herald