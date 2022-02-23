RAPPER KILLS SELF

Award-winning hip hop artist Riky Rick has died. Details of his untimely death are still foggy but Sunday World has learned that the accomplished musician, whose real name is Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, allegedly took his own life at his estate home in the north of Joburg this morning.
Several sources who spoke to Sunday World, alleged that the
muso, hung himself with a rope after suffering from severe depression. Another
source close to the situation alleged that the artist was found by his
management team at his house at about 8.30am today. They rushed him to a nearby
hospital as he was still alive.
“Unfortunately, he died when they were en route to the
hospital,” said a source who did not want to be named.
Another source confirmed the death which has robbed Mzansi
of another talented musician in the Ungazincishi hitmaker. “It’s sad, I am
heartbroken, South Africa is poorer without this talented muso,” said the
source.
Riky Rick, 32, was the founder and owner of record label
Cotton Club Records. He was well known for fashion and setting trends.
He managed to establish himself as one of the most popular
figures in South Africa’s entertainment scene. He has had so much presence in
different places, and he is known by several other names including Boss Zonke,
Master Makhado and Minister of Energy and King Kotini.
Riky Rick has an interesting background. He was raised
mainly by his maternal grandmother because he did not get the chance to grow up
with his parents who divorced when he was only a baby. After that, his dad
relocated to Johannesburg, and his mother, in pursuance of academia, studied in
SA as well as the United Kingdom to qualify to become an advocate.
Rikhado was married to Bianca Naidoo. His untimely death
comes just days after he announced a partnership deal with African Bank. –
SundayWorldZA
