PROSTITUTE : MAN ABUSES MOTHER

A MBARE woman has been under physical, and verbal abuse, from her son who labels her a lady of the night.
This came to
light when Laura Dambudzo and her daughter, who is still at school, approached
the Harare Civil Court, seeking a protection order against her son, Gift
Ngwarume.
They claimed
Gift has been insulting and assaulting them for some time.
“I have been
abused physically by my brother for four years now, he is always drunk and when
he gets home he beats me up,” said the daughter.
“I now go to
school early in the morning and come back late at night to avoid him.
“My performance
at school is now bad because I don’t have peace. I can’t even study.
“At one time,
when mom was at work, he threatened to stab me with a knife just because my
female friend visited me.”
Laura said her
son even claimed she was a prostitute.
“Gift does not
respect me as his mother, he always calls me a prostitute. He shouts at me
using vulgar words.”
Gift denied all
the allegations saying he was actually the victim.
“I do not beat
(my sister). She is one who insults me but l can’t insult her back because she
is a woman.
“The reason why
we always quarrel is because she brings alcohol at home and she comes home at
night.”
Magistrate, Sharon Mashavire, ordered Gift not to verbally, physically or psychologically abuse his mother or sister. H Metro
