PROPHET ATTACKED AT SHRINE

A CHITUNGWIZA prophet’s aides escaped with injuries when they were attacked at his Chipinge shrine by some machete-wielding people.

Gunshots were fired during the incident which was reported at Chisumbanje Police Base.

The aides of Bornservia Gumira (Madzibaba Bond) Masowe Enyenyedzi, his younger brother Adam Gumira and Mathew Chatara were beaten when they inquired about the noise that was coming from outside their homestead.

Madzibaba Bond had to fire six shots to escape during the attack, leaving his two aides at the mercy of the mob.

Police confirmed the incident.

“There is a serious rift in the community where some people who were alleged to have items of witchcraft were exposed, with some surrendering their tools of trade.

“Some members of the community then teamed up to attack Bond and his team.

“They had machetes and other dangerous weapons,” sources said.

He said the community wanted the prophet to leave the area, which also happens to be his home area.

“Some surrendered their voodoo but there were others who were against it resulting in the fight.”

He added that Madzibaba Bond handed himself in with his gun that was later cleared.

He was facing charges of discharging a firearm.

In an interview, Madzibaba Bond said he had to escape when he saw his aide being beaten by the gang, which had machetes.

“I had to escape and spent the night away in hiding after the incident. The firearm helped me get away as I fired warning shots to gain my freedom. The firearm has valid paperwork,” said Madzibaba Bond. H Metro