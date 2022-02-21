PROPHET ATTACKED AT SHRINE

A CHITUNGWIZA prophet’s aides escaped with injuries when they were attacked at his Chipinge shrine by some machete-wielding people.
Gunshots were fired during the incident which was reported
at Chisumbanje Police Base.
The aides of Bornservia Gumira (Madzibaba Bond) Masowe
Enyenyedzi, his younger brother Adam Gumira and Mathew Chatara were beaten when
they inquired about the noise that was coming from outside their homestead.
Madzibaba Bond had to fire six shots to escape during the
attack, leaving his two aides at the mercy of the mob.
Police confirmed the incident.
“There is a serious rift in the community where some people
who were alleged to have items of witchcraft were exposed, with some
surrendering their tools of trade.
“Some members of the community then teamed up to attack
Bond and his team.
“They had machetes and other dangerous weapons,” sources
said.
He said the community wanted the prophet to leave the area,
which also happens to be his home area.
“Some surrendered their voodoo but there were others who
were against it resulting in the fight.”
He added that Madzibaba Bond handed himself in with his gun
that was later cleared.
He was facing charges of discharging a firearm.
In an interview, Madzibaba Bond said he had to escape when
he saw his aide being beaten by the gang, which had machetes.
“I had to escape and spent the night away in hiding after
the incident. The firearm helped me get away as I fired warning shots to gain
my freedom. The firearm has valid paperwork,” said Madzibaba Bond. H Metro
