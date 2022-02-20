NO REDOLLARISATION : CHIWENGA

VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday threatened black market money traders with long jail terms and declared that the country will not redollarise despite a sharp weakening of the Zimdollar.
Addressing a Zanu PF rally in Marondera yesterday where
most attendees were bussed to the venue, Chiwenga said black market trade was
fuelling spikes in prices of basic goods and services.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa failed to attend the rally at
Marondera’s Rudhaka Stadium despite being advertised as the star of the rally.
More than 100 buses were used to transport supporters to
Marondera, despite the police barring the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)
party from doing the same at its Highfield rally which took place yesterday as
well.
Only politburo members from the province attended the
rally.
The few party bigwigs, who attended Chiwenga’s rally, were
political commissar Mike Bimha, Patrick Chinamasa (secretary for finance) and
Sydney Sekeramayi.
In his address, Chiwenga said the government was trying to
fix the black market which he said had destabilised the economy.
“The black market has led to price hikes. We can’t afford
our daily needs. It has also led to our local currency losing value. So the
government is in the process of fixing this mess. Those found on the wrong side
of the law will be dealt with accordingly,” Chiwenga said.
“We have warned you and we are going to make sure that you
won’t come out of jail if arrested. We are going to introduce hefty measures.
So people, please help us catch those wrongdoers who are dragging us behind.”
Recently, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe blamed the widening
exchange rate premiums on the alternative market which it said was stoking
inflation and price increases since July last year.
Chiwenga said the country would not adopt the use foreign
currency in the future.
“Using other currencies brings nothing, but poverty. The
use of United States dollars is devaluing our local currency.
“The use of US dollars came after the Global Political
Agreement (GPA) and the likes of (Tendai) Biti (former Finance minister) wanted
to use foreign currency. We do not want foreign currency, we want our
Zimbabwean dollar,” he said.
Chiwenga, a former army general, reiterated that Zanu PF
would continue to rule and that the nation will be developed without reliance
on foreign aid.
Marondera town had a massive facelift ahead of the rally,
with roads rehabilitated, among other infrastructure in anticipation of
Mnangagwa’s visit.
Three constituencies and 10 wards are vacant due to deaths
or recalls of MPs and councillors. Newsday
