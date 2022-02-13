NO BOOSTER SHOTS : NO ENTRY INTO BOTSWANA

Botswana has introduced new COVID-19 guidelines barring entry to visitors that have not taken booster shots. The new measures take effect from today.

“Being fully vaccinated means having taken two doses of a two-dose vaccine regimen or single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. If one has taken any of the two and is overdue for booster shots, they are no longer regarded as fully vaccinated, until they have taken the booster shot,” the statement by the Botswana Health ministry secretary Christopher Nyanga read.

For unvaccinated persons, Botswana will now require a 72-hour negative PCR COVID-19 test, and that person needs to undertake vaccination at the port of entry at own cost and also go for quarantine at own cost. Newsday