NETONE REVERSES DATA PRICE HIKES AFTER OUTCRY

Netone has been forced to reverse its decision to review its data, voice and SMS bundle tariffs following an outcry by the public on different social media platforms.
The network operator had increased One Fi bundle prices by
more than 600 percent with the highest bundle-80GB going for ZWL$99 000.
This saw an outcry on social media platforms with the
public describing the new tariffs as exorbitant leading to the service provider
issuing a statement acknowledging the feedback.
“In light of the recent tariff reviews, Netone would like
to thank our valued customers for your feedback which is greatly appreciated
and is of paramount importance to us. We are in the process of looking into all
the concerns that you have raised and we will keep you posted on further
development,” reads the statement.
